Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Purchases $17,900.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASYS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 21,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,118. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASYS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

