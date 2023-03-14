Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Issues Earnings Results

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09.
In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,586 shares of company stock worth $3,547,681. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AMLX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
