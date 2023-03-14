Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Issues Earnings Results

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09.

In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,586 shares of company stock worth $3,547,681. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMLX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

