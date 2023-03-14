Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,480,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,480,598 shares in the company, valued at $252,470,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,681. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

