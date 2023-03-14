Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $39.33

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,861,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

