Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 14th (AMPL, BZLFY, DROOF, META, MGPUF, PDYPY, PNXGF, SGHC, SNN, TWM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 14th:

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,850 ($34.73).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 115 ($1.40).

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $230.00.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44).

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from £138 ($168.19) to £160 ($195.00).

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 655 ($7.98).

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,600 ($19.50).

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$1.15 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.80.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

