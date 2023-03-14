Analyzing TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) and DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of DatChat shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of DatChat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and DatChat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $297.49 million 3.29 $41.61 million $1.30 26.28 DatChat N/A N/A -$10.83 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than DatChat.

TechTarget has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DatChat has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and DatChat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96% DatChat -34,104.96% -90.93% -87.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TechTarget and DatChat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29 DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $48.63, suggesting a potential upside of 42.34%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than DatChat.

Summary

TechTarget beats DatChat on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc. a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other. The company was formerly known as Yssup, Inc. and changed its name to DatChat, Inc. in September 2016. DatChat, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

