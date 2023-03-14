AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $630.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.11.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 43.83% and a negative net margin of 1,251.33%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 58,118 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

