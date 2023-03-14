Andrew Moore Purchases 5,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 385,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,710.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Andrew Moore bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 976,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,591. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $907.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.83. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $73.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -66.12%.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.