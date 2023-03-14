Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FINS stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

