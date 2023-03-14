Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX remained flat at $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. 118,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,146. Annexon has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,878,000.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Annexon from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

