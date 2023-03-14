Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Annexon Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANNX remained flat at $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. 118,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,146. Annexon has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Annexon
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ANNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Annexon from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.
About Annexon
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annexon (ANNX)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.