Antoine Forterre Sells 71,329 Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Stock

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.49), for a total value of £204,000.94 ($248,630.03).

Man Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EMG stock traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 263.40 ($3.21). 9,734,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,821. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 670.92, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Man Group Limited has a one year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 293.80 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.72.

Man Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,421.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Man Group

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.55).

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

