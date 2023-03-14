ApeCoin (APE) One Day Volume Tops $154.83 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $154.83 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00018004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ApeCoin Token Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

