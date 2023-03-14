Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of APLS stock traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,095. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $65,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,568.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,184 shares of company stock worth $4,563,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

