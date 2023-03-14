APENFT Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $123.86 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APENFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00413264 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.22 or 0.27939438 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.

The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.”

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.