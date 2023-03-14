Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %
Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,362. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
