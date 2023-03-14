Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,362. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Applied DNA Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.