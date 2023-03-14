Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDNGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,362. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

Further Reading

