Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Applied Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.34. The stock had a trading volume of 258,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,707. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.