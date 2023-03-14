Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 271 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $49.28.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

