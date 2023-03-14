Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,703,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 2,256,070 shares.The stock last traded at $12.61 and had previously closed at $12.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

