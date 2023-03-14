Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.70. 273,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 386,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Arcellx Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $77,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 11,290 shares of company stock worth $354,036 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arcellx by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

