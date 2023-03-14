Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 43,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,538. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Aries I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aries I Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 630,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aries I Acquisition by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aries I Acquisition Company Profile

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.