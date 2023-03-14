Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ ARQQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 982,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,137. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arqit Quantum from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Arqit Quantum by 1,228.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 291,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.