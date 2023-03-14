Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Arqit Quantum Trading Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ ARQQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 982,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,137. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arqit Quantum from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
