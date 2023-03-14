Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.19. 138,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

