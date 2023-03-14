Ascent Group LLC Acquires 2,383 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in BCE by 25.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BCE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,121,000 after buying an additional 272,131 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BCE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after buying an additional 1,198,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BCE by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,903,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,501,000 after buying an additional 1,111,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

