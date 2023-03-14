Ascent Group LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,386 shares of company stock worth $7,834,077. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

