Ascent Group LLC Acquires 873 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 415.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 56,567 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 74.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 108,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

