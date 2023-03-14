Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

GPC stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $121.61 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

