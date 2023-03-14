Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.51. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $121.61 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

