Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,429.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,455.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,381.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

