Ascent Group LLC Buys 14,079 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

