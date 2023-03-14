Ascent Group LLC Buys 215 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML stock opened at $604.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $641.83 and a 200-day moving average of $555.78. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $238.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

