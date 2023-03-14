Ascent Group LLC Buys 7,727 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

