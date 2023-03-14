Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 52.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 84.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.