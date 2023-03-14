Ascent Group LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

DVN opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.