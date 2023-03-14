Ascent Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 210.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $127.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

