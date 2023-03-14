Ascent Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

