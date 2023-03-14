Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
NASDAQ CASY opened at $210.40 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.79.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
