Ascent Group LLC Purchases 179 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after purchasing an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $818.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $823.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $794.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

