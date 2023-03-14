Ascent Group LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,189 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Stories

