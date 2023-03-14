Ascent Group LLC Sells 4,212 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

CMCSA opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

