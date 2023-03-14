Ascent Group LLC Sells 4,714 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Insider Activity

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,829 shares of company stock worth $3,053,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

