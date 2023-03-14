AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 1.7% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 31.6% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

