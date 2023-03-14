Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Update

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,140,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $39,584,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

TEAM opened at $158.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.07. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $318.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

