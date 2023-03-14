AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Cut by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. 3,407,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,534,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

