aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LIFE. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.
aTyr Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.62.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
