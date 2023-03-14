aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LIFE. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.2% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 492,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

