AudioEye, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AudioEye in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AudioEye’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.
AudioEye Stock Performance
Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.
