AudioEye, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AudioEye in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AudioEye’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

About AudioEye

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

