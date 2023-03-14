Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

ADP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.10.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $213.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.09. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 307,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,425,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.