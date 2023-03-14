Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.80 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.80 billion and $350.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.81 or 0.00068515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,606,662 coins and its circulating supply is 325,543,942 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

