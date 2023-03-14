AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.42%.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.