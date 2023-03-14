Avestar Capital LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have weighed in on BOH. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.
In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
