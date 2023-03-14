Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

